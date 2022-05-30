(WIVB) — Local leaders are reminding people to continue to fight against domestic terrorism in wake of the Tops Markets mass shooting.

Millions of Americans have paid the ultimate price while protecting our freedoms from both foreign and domestic invaders. Some local leaders are calling on Western New Yorkers to channel that bravery, and stand up for what is right.

This comes a little over two weeks since the Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue, where ten people were killed by a self-proclaimed white supremacist. He wrote a 180-page diatribe, part of which was plagiarized, with details of contributing to the “great replacement theory” — the idea that people of color are plotting to replace white people.

State Senator Tim Kennedy referred to the shooter as a domestic terrorist in a memorial service over the weekend. As the community begins to recover from the devastating and horrific loss, Kennedy encourages people to lead the charge for change.

In 2020, the Department of Homeland Security reported that white surpemacy was the most frequent domestic terrorism threat. In an interview, the FBI director said it was comparable to the threat level of ISIS.

With that being said, Senator Kennedy says while there are many men and women working hard to keep us safe, and risking their lives for our freedom, we have the ability to denounce hate speech and racism in our community.