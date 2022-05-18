IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Nation is honoring the victims of the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets mass shooting by lowering flags on their territories to half-staff.

Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels said the flags will be lowered until all the victims are laid to rest.

“As we continue to support and grieve with our neighbors in Buffalo following this weekend’s tragic events, the Seneca Nation will lower flags on our territories to half-staff as a sign of respect for the victims and their families,” President Pagels said.

Pagels said earlier this week the Seneca Nation shared the sorrow, anger and disbelief so many are left feeling since the violent racially motivated violent attack.

“The Seneca Nation shares the sorrow, anger and disbelief expressed by so many following the heinous mass shooting in Buffalo this weekend,” Pagels added. “We offer our prayers for the victims and send our thoughts and support to their families, friends and everyone impacted by this tragedy. A community is built of people of all races and backgrounds living and sharing together. Hate and racism cannot continue to divide us as a community or a country. We are confident that all Western New Yorkers will recognize and strengthen the bonds of community that make this a special place and come together to make our community even stronger.”