News 4 is looking back on what has changed in the year since the Tops mass shooting. Tune in at 1 p.m. Sunday for a special report as we reflect on what we’ve lost, what we’ve learned, and how we continue to heal. See our latest coverage here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we approach the one-year mark of the Tops mass shooting on May 14, 2022, many events are being held throughout the weekend to reflect, remember, learn and continue to heal.

A list of events can be found below.

Wednesday, May 10

“MST Represents” with artwork from MST High School student artists, 433 Ellicott Street, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. reception

Thursday, May 11

“Racism, Racial Literacy and Mental Health: A Conversation with Dr. Howard Stevenson” Active Learning Center, Room 1220, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, 955 Main Street, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Prayer services at several area Tops, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1275 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo 800 Harlem Road, West Seneca 425 Niagara Street, Buffalo 2140 Grand Island Boulevard, Grand Island 4777 Transit Road, Depew 5274 Main Street, Williamsville 3980 Maple Road, Amherst 9660 Transit Road, East Amherst 5827 South Transit Road, Lockport 5175 Broadway Avenue, Depew 2351 Maple Road, Amherst 3035 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda 2101 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo



Friday, May 12

Educational Day of Healing & Restoration / WNED Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Panel Discussion: Beyond Hate – Roswell Park First Floor Conference Room, 665 Elm Street, 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, May 13

514 5k and 1/2 Marathon sponsored by the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship: 1/2 marathon begins at Canisius College on Main Street and Jefferson Avenue at 7 a.m., 5k begins at Delaware Park at 9 a.m.

Community Gathering for Reflection Healing and Hope – Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, 1110 Jefferson Avenue, noon to 4 p.m.

“Embracing Buffalo” event at WNY Peace Center, 1272 Delaware Avenue, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Lament, Dreams, and the Work of Justice” talk from Rev. Bryan N. Massingale, STD, Montante Cultural Center at Canisius College, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Bookstore pop-up with Second Chapter Bookstore, Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street, 1 p.m.

Moment of Remembrance – Jefferson Avenue Tops, 1275 Jefferson Avenue, 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – church bells will chime at 2:28 p.m.

Memorial Service for Healing and Hope led by Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant – Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue, 6 p.m.

News 4 will air its special report on the Tops mass shooting on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on WIVB. If your organization is hosting an event to add to this list, please submit it via email to newsroom@wivb.com.