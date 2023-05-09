News 4 is looking back on what has changed in the year since the Tops mass shooting. Tune in at 1 p.m. Sunday for a special report as we reflect on what we’ve lost, what we’ve learned, and how we continue to heal. See our latest coverage here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we approach the one-year mark of the Tops mass shooting on May 14, 2022, many events are being held throughout the weekend to reflect, remember, learn and continue to heal.

A list of events can be found below.

Wednesday, May 10

  • “MST Represents” with artwork from MST High School student artists, 433 Ellicott Street, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. reception

Thursday, May 11

  • “Racism, Racial Literacy and Mental Health: A Conversation with Dr. Howard Stevenson” Active Learning Center, Room 1220, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, 955 Main Street, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Prayer services at several area Tops, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • 1275 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo
    • 800 Harlem Road, West Seneca
    • 425 Niagara Street, Buffalo
    • 2140 Grand Island Boulevard, Grand Island
    • 4777 Transit Road, Depew
    • 5274 Main Street, Williamsville
    • 3980 Maple Road, Amherst
    • 9660 Transit Road, East Amherst
    • 5827 South Transit Road, Lockport
    • 5175 Broadway Avenue, Depew
    • 2351 Maple Road, Amherst
    • 3035 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda
    • 2101 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Friday, May 12

  • Educational Day of Healing & Restoration / WNED Buffalo Toronto Public Media
  • Panel Discussion: Beyond Hate – Roswell Park First Floor Conference Room, 665 Elm Street, 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, May 13

  • 514 5k and 1/2 Marathon sponsored by the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship: 1/2 marathon begins at Canisius College on Main Street and Jefferson Avenue at 7 a.m., 5k begins at Delaware Park at 9 a.m.
  • Community Gathering for Reflection Healing and Hope – Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, 1110 Jefferson Avenue, noon to 4 p.m.
  • “Embracing Buffalo” event at WNY Peace Center, 1272 Delaware Avenue, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • “Lament, Dreams, and the Work of Justice” talk from Rev. Bryan N. Massingale, STD, Montante Cultural Center at Canisius College, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

  • Bookstore pop-up with Second Chapter Bookstore, Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street, 1 p.m.
  • Moment of Remembrance – Jefferson Avenue Tops, 1275 Jefferson Avenue, 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – church bells will chime at 2:28 p.m.
  • Memorial Service for Healing and Hope led by Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant – Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue, 6 p.m.

News 4 will air its special report on the Tops mass shooting on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on WIVB. If your organization is hosting an event to add to this list, please submit it via email to newsroom@wivb.com.

Tops Mass Shooting

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.