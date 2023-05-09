News 4 is looking back on what has changed in the year since the Tops mass shooting. Tune in at 1 p.m. Sunday for a special report as we reflect on what we’ve lost, what we’ve learned, and how we continue to heal. See our latest coverage here.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we approach the one-year mark of the Tops mass shooting on May 14, 2022, many events are being held throughout the weekend to reflect, remember, learn and continue to heal.
A list of events can be found below.
Wednesday, May 10
- “MST Represents” with artwork from MST High School student artists, 433 Ellicott Street, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. reception
Thursday, May 11
- “Racism, Racial Literacy and Mental Health: A Conversation with Dr. Howard Stevenson” Active Learning Center, Room 1220, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, 955 Main Street, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Prayer services at several area Tops, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 1275 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo
- 800 Harlem Road, West Seneca
- 425 Niagara Street, Buffalo
- 2140 Grand Island Boulevard, Grand Island
- 4777 Transit Road, Depew
- 5274 Main Street, Williamsville
- 3980 Maple Road, Amherst
- 9660 Transit Road, East Amherst
- 5827 South Transit Road, Lockport
- 5175 Broadway Avenue, Depew
- 2351 Maple Road, Amherst
- 3035 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda
- 2101 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
Friday, May 12
- Educational Day of Healing & Restoration / WNED Buffalo Toronto Public Media
- Panel Discussion: Beyond Hate – Roswell Park First Floor Conference Room, 665 Elm Street, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, May 13
- 514 5k and 1/2 Marathon sponsored by the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship: 1/2 marathon begins at Canisius College on Main Street and Jefferson Avenue at 7 a.m., 5k begins at Delaware Park at 9 a.m.
- Community Gathering for Reflection Healing and Hope – Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, 1110 Jefferson Avenue, noon to 4 p.m.
- “Embracing Buffalo” event at WNY Peace Center, 1272 Delaware Avenue, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- “Lament, Dreams, and the Work of Justice” talk from Rev. Bryan N. Massingale, STD, Montante Cultural Center at Canisius College, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
- Bookstore pop-up with Second Chapter Bookstore, Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street, 1 p.m.
- Moment of Remembrance – Jefferson Avenue Tops, 1275 Jefferson Avenue, 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – church bells will chime at 2:28 p.m.
- Memorial Service for Healing and Hope led by Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant – Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue, 6 p.m.
News 4 will air its special report on the Tops mass shooting on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on WIVB. If your organization is hosting an event to add to this list, please submit it via email to newsroom@wivb.com.
Tops Mass Shooting
- Several events commemorating one year since 5/14 scheduled
- Following Tops shooting, local businesses stepped up in big way
- Son of Tops shooting victim pens book in reflection
- Federal Prosecutors: Gendron’s attorneys violating order regarding evidence sharing
- Attorneys for Tops shooter ask judge to let victims keep evidence for use in civil cases
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.