BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A comedy show, titled “Jokes for our Folks,” will be held at Shea’s Theatre on June 28 to support the victims and community affected by the white supremacist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets location last month.

The show is set to feature Cedric the Entertainer, DL Hughley, Earthquake, Don DC Curry and Aida Rodriguez, providing healing and laughter for the Buffalo community.

Tickets are now available at this link and start at $36 before fees ($50.30 with fees included). All net proceeds will be donated to Feed Buffalo, a Black-led organization that provides access to healthy food to families in need.

The show is presented by Outback Presents.

(Courtesy: Outback Presents)