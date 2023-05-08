BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a tragedy that shook the Buffalo community, Mark Talley was one of the people directly impacted. It took his mother from him.

Geraldine Talley was one of 10 Black people fatally shot in a racially-motivated attack at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue. Three other people were injured in the incident, which took place on May 14, 2022.

In the year that followed, Mark Talley has been hard at work with his non-profit, Agents for Advocacy.

“Our charity is dedicated to improving the lives of low-income communities by providing access to essential resources and services,” the organization’s website says.

Now, Talley is the author of a new book, “5/14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo.” The book was announced Monday morning during a conference in Buffalo.

Talley says that in the days that followed the mass shooting, he would find himself jotting down notes, which he later began to organize and format for what became the book.

“The pain was, and still to this day, unbearable,” Talley said, going on to speak about the numerous mass shootings that have taken place in the United States since then.

According to online database Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 200 mass shootings in the United States this year alone.

Talley, when asked if writing this book helped at all with the process of healing, said “It channeled my energy into the healing process. It allowed me to focus my anger more, but seeing your mother get shot twice in the head, that’ll never help with the healing.”

Amazon Kindle users can pre-order the book, which will be available on May 14.