BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tim Hortons is launching a “Buffalo Community Donut” Wednesday to benefit those affected by the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting.
Tim Hortons said the entire purchase price of the $2 donut will be given to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.
The donut will be available at participating locations in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey through the end of May. The donut is a ring shape with white frosting and blue sprinkles.
Ten people were killed and three others were injured on May 14 when a white supremacist attacked a Tops location on Jefferson Avenue. The suspect remains held at the Erie County Holding Center.
