BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What started as a local menswear store’s way of giving back to the community has become an avenue for those affected by last weekend’s white supremacist mass shooting to heal. The store’s owner and community leaders have created a safe space for Buffalo men affected by Tops Markets shooting.

Dewitt Lee, III, owner of St. Brian Clothiers, established the space at the Utica Business Center, on E. Utica Street near Main, to provide free suits and ties to those attending the funerals of those killed in the attack. The empty storefront at 11 E. Utica St. will now be turned into the “Men’s Headquarters.”

Because the attack affected the community not only physically, but mentally and emotionally as well, Men’s Headquarters will provide guest speakers, holistic healers, ministers and more, in an effort to heal and support the men of Buffalo in a time of need.

Men’s Headquarters will be open May 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone in need of a suit for a funeral, or even to attend an upcoming prom or formal event, is invited to choose their free suit and receive encouragement and support.

St. Brian Clothiers is actively seeking donations of suits, men’s shoes, dress shirts and ties. Donations can be dropped off at Men’s Headquarters Monday until Tuesday. Monetary donations are also being accepted through Cash App at $BuyBlackWN.