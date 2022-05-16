NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following reported threats made on social media against Black students at Niagara Falls City Schools, the district will have an increased number of officers in the schools throughout the week.

NFCSD Superintendent Mark Laurrie told News 4’s Marlee Tuskes the threats were deemed not credible in an investigation by authorities, but as a precaution, additional officers will be brought in.

These threats come just two days after the racist attack at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, in which, the accused shooter targeted Black shoppers.

North Tonawanda Police also announced more officers will be in North Tonawanda schools this week due to threats made to schools in the area.

“Please expect a larger than usual police presence in and around our schools this week due to the threats made online to schools in the area,” the NTPD said in a Facebook post. “This is not meant to alarm anyone as our department works with the school district to keep our children, schools and this community safe.”