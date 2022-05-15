BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tops Markets spokesperson announced Sunday afternoon that the stores will offer a shuttle bus from the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street to the Elmwood Avenue Tops location, while the Jefferson location remains closed, following Saturday’s mass shooting.

The supermarket provided the following statement:

While the Tops location at Jefferson Avenue will remain closed until further notice, we are steadfast in our commitment to serving every corner of our community as we have for the past 60 years. Knowing the importance of this location and serving families on the east side of the city, we have taken immediate steps to ensure our neighbors are able to meet their grocery and pharmacy needs by providing free bus shuttle service starting today. The schedule today is from 10am – 5pm and then beginning tomorrow, Monday from 10am – 7pm daily from Jefferson Ave & Riley St. to the nearby Tops on Elmwood Ave. We are also working closely with Council Member Ulysees Wingo Sr., who represents the Masten District, to provide free food and supplies to our neighbors via the Resource Council of WNY at 347 East Ferry St. in Buffalo.” Tops Friendly Markets