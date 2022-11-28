BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following a guilty plea from the man who admitted to killing 10 people and injuring three more in a racist mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, the admitted gunman’s parents are speaking out.

“We remain shocked and shattered to learn that our son was responsible for the hideous attack at the Tops grocery store on May 14, 2022. With today’s plea of guilty, he will be held accountable for his actions. Our hearts are broken over the devastation he caused to the innocent victims he killed and wounded, their families, and the African-American community in Buffalo and beyond. We are thankful to the law enforcement professionals who investigated this case and will continue to provide any assistance we can. We pray for healing for everyone affected.” Paul & Pamela Gendron

Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty to state charges for carrying out the shooting on Monday morning. He was charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first degree murder, three counts of second degree attempted murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon. He will be sentenced on February 15, 2023.

He is still facing federal charges, which could result in the death penalty.