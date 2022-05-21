BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops Markets stores will pay tribute to the 13 victims of the Jefferson Avenue Tops shooting with a moment of silence today at 2:30 p.m.

Tops President John Persons said he’s praying for the families of the victims to find the strength to heal and move forward. Persons also thanked the Jefferson Avenue Tops employees for protecting each other and customers during the horrific May 14 attack.

“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation. We stand together as we remember them and pray that their families may find the strength needed to heal and move forward,” stated John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets.

“Everyone involved deserves our thanks and our prayers,” Persons added. “To our Tops associates who did everything in their power to selflessly protect each other and our customers. To law enforcement and our first responders, we thank you for your service and bravery. To the strength of our community leaders during this incredibly difficult time. And to our neighbors and so many others that have rallied together to provide respite and support of almost every kind imaginable.”

Remembering who we lost:

Roberta A. Drury, 32

Margus D. Morrison, 52

Andre Mackniel, 53

Aaron Salter, 55

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

Heyward Patterson, 67

Katherine Massey, 72

Pearl Young, 77

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Those recovering:

Zaire Goodman, 20

Jennifer Warrington, 50

Christopher Braden, 55