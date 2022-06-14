BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One month after the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue, where 10 people were killed, a number of Tops stores will be remembering the victims.

The following stores will be holding vigils on Tuesday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

  • Buffalo: 1275 Jefferson Ave.
  • Alden: 12771 Broadway
  • Amherst:
    • 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd.
    • 2351 Maple Rd.
  • East Amherst: Transit Road & N. French Road
  • Batavia: 390 W. Main St.
  • Grand Island: 2140 Grand Island Blvd.
  • Depew: Transit Road & French Road
  • Hamburg: 6150 South Park Ave.
  • West Seneca: 355 Orchard Park Rd.
  • Waterloo: 1963 Kingdom Plaza

Sign up to participate here.

Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.