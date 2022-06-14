BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One month after the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue, where 10 people were killed, a number of Tops stores will be remembering the victims.

The following stores will be holding vigils on Tuesday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo: 1275 Jefferson Ave.

Alden: 12771 Broadway

Amherst: 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd. 2351 Maple Rd.

East Amherst: Transit Road & N. French Road

Batavia: 390 W. Main St.

Grand Island: 2140 Grand Island Blvd.

Depew: Transit Road & French Road

Hamburg: 6150 South Park Ave.

West Seneca: 355 Orchard Park Rd.

Waterloo: 1963 Kingdom Plaza

Sign up to participate here.