BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One month after the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue, where 10 people were killed, a number of Tops stores will be remembering the victims.
The following stores will be holding vigils on Tuesday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- Buffalo: 1275 Jefferson Ave.
- Alden: 12771 Broadway
- Amherst:
- 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd.
- 2351 Maple Rd.
- East Amherst: Transit Road & N. French Road
- Batavia: 390 W. Main St.
- Grand Island: 2140 Grand Island Blvd.
- Depew: Transit Road & French Road
- Hamburg: 6150 South Park Ave.
- West Seneca: 355 Orchard Park Rd.
- Waterloo: 1963 Kingdom Plaza
Sign up to participate here.
Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting
- Tops stores to hold vigils one month after mass shooting
- Common council president ‘pleasantly surprised’ by Senate gun safety deal
- Prayer gatherings planned at numerous Tops locations Tuesday, one month since mass shooting
- Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund announces steering committee for distribution of funds
- Teen with gun at March For Our Lives arraigned on felony charge
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.