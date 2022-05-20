BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo are teaming up for the “Totally Sweet Diaper Drive” to help families get the items they need for their babies after last Saturday’s shooting outside Tops Friendly Market that left 10 people dead.

Diapers, wipes, lotions, baby food and other baby items are being accepted.

All donations will be given to FeedMore WNY, Response to Love Center, EPIC – Every Person Influences Children and Mother Teresa Home Buffalo.

Drop-off locations can be found at:

Totally Buffalo Store, 3328 Sheridan Dr. in Amherst & 4154 McKinley Pkwy. in Hamburg

Basil Toyota, 6157 S. Transit Rd. in Lockport

Basil Volkswagen, 6179 S. Transit Rd. in Lockport

Just Pizza & Wing Co. 2319 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst

Own NY Real Estate, 8623 Main St. in Williamsville

Bliss Salon & Day Spa, 1246 Payne Ave. in North Tonawanda

Baby items can also be purchased here.