BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five new members have been added to the May 14 Memorial Commission, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The new members include an artist, an art curator, the president of a design firm, an aide to state Sen. Tim Kennedy and a Tops employee. The commission is responsible for designing, developing and constructing a monument to the 10 Black Buffalonians who lost their lives on May 14, 2022 in a racially motivated mass shooting.

Commission Chair and Buffalo NAACP President Mark Blue said that the commission is in early in the planning stages.

“This process is going to be encompassing, it’s not going to be done in a year,” Blue said in an interview with News 4 Wednesday. “I just want people to understand that because we only have one time to get this done right, and we need to make sure that we take everybody into consideration.”

Blue said the commission has started drawing inspiration from other memorials. They have yet to select a site for the monument or establish a timeline for its construction.

Blue also said the commission will be gathering public feedback through public meetings and surveys in the coming weeks and months.

“My motivation is to make sure that this is a memorial that will be lasting but also impactful,” Blue said. “It’ll be a living memorial that can help us look at the tragedy and also help us grow from this because racism is still here.”

The commission was formed in October 2022. The memorial will be built with private and public funds.