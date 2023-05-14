You can watch our 5/14 Remembrance Special live starting at 1 p.m. in this article or on TV on WIVB. If you can’t watch live, a full replay can be viewed here upon its conclusion.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday, May 14 marks one year since the tragic Tops mass shooting that took the lives of 10 people and injured three others.

News 4 is reflecting on what we’ve lost, what we’ve learned, and how we continue to heal with our two-hour 5/14 Remembrance Special, which begins at 1 p.m.

Remembering the victims

We remember the 10 lives lost during the racist mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue. To read more about each of the victims, click the link below.

News 4 team coverage

-The Buffalo Community Fridge reallocated more than $100,000 after 5/14 and continues to fight hunger.

–Zaire Goodman, who survived the shooting, and his mother Zeneta Everhart have begun a book club to help fight racism and open young reader’s minds on diversity and inclusion.

-Following the shooting, several local businesses stepped up to help those in need and honor the victims.

What is the latest on Payton Gendron’s court case?

Payton Gendron, the Tops mass shooter, was sentenced to 11 life sentences on state charges in February.

He is currently waiting to be sentenced in the federal case against him, where he faces the death penalty. He was indicted on 27 federal charges in July 2022.