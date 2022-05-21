BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Buffalo community continues to remember the victims of the mass shooting at Tops Markets, Buffalo firefighters are honoring the lives lost, while memorials on Jefferson Avenue continue to grow.

The city of Buffalo is still reeling from last week’s horrific attack at the Tops Markets on Jefferson. The mountain of flowers, candles and messages spill onto the grass and walls of nearby businesses.

Messages of love and heartbreak are piled high in front of the empty grocery store — the only one in the neighborhood. Lenny Lane with Buffalo Peacemakers said people are still grieving, and they will for awhile, but the healing process has started — slowly.

The Buffalo Fire Department paid tribute to those killed and wounded Saturday morning. They marched down Jefferson Avenue with flowers in hand and flashing lights in front of them.

Several of the firefighters walking down Jefferson were among the first at the scene last week.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said those firefighters are taking some time off, but he is sure it won’t be long before they are back to work.

In the meantime, the rest of the Western New York community is banding together through food drives, memorials and support in any way possible.