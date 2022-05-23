CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pearl Young attended Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ in Cheektowaga.

Young was one of 10 people killed in the racist attack at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. Those who knew her and went to church with her said she lit up every room was in.

Ramona Dobbins met Young through the Western New York 2nd Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.

“We would see each other at the different meetings and at church cause she was always there,” Dobbins said. “We would have time to fellowship together and talk, she was very comical.”

Dobbins also said she’ll always remember the last conversation she had with her friend at their most recent meeting, when both women arrived early and had the chance to catch up.

She referred to Young as “Mother,” saying the term doesn’t always have to mean blood.

“She was a mother to a lot of people, her wisdom and the knowledge and just the words that Mother spoke, you can’t beat that.”

Dobbins said Young helped anyone she could, even fostering children in her home. She added that it’s been a privilege to know her.

“It’s just gonna be so hard to know, knowing that I’ll never see her again.”

Dobbins said she knows her friend is at home with God and she’ll never be forgotten.

“She touched so many lives with her caring, giving, compassionate ways and people never forget that.”

Young’s funeral services will be held Wednesday morning at Elim Christian Fellowship in Buffalo. Dobbins said she prefers to see it as a homegoing or a celebration of her life.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.