BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A second community town hall event will be held to discuss proposed plans and renderings for changes at the site of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1327 Jefferson Ave.

The proposed reimagining includes a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting that occurred at the Tops location. 10 people were killed and three others were injured.

Organizers of the event said that after several months of raising more than $5 million via the “5/14 Fund,” and “promises of $50 million from the Governor,” no change or concrete plan has been made towards the reimagining of Jefferson Avenue or the Tops location.

The event is open to the community.