BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue continue to be remembered. Services were held Friday for two of the 10 victims, including a funeral for Deacon Heyward Patterson.

It was a celebration of life inside Lincoln Memorial Methodist Church in Buffalo, as Patterson was remembered as a loving father and a man of God.

Deacon Patterson’s family wanted his services to be private, and we respected their wishes. Patterson led Tabernacle Church of God for more than a decade.

He was well-known for being the transportation link from people’s homes to the Tops on Jefferson, driving people without transportation there, so they could buy fresh groceries.

Patterson, 67, leaves behind three children, including his 12 year old son, Jacob.

“This is his youngest son, this is his only son, who will carry on his name,” Patterson’s wife, Terzah, said. “And every day, I have to pray and do a check-in with him to make sure he not mentally all over the place. His heart is broken.”

Jacob was so overcome with emotion, he put his hands on his face.

“As a mother, what am I supposed to do, to help him get through this, I need a village to help me raise and be here for my son because he has no father,” Terzah Patterson said.

To help families of the victims, you can donate to the Buffalo Survivors Fund.