BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- “Evil was loud on May 14, but I believe love will always be louder.”

To many, Ms Pearl Young radiated love and faith with every step she took.

“She was a beacon of hope. Of light. She was a woman of love.” said Pamela Pritchett, Young’s daughter. “She was a person who simply cared for the people and that’s the truth about my mom. That’s her story. That’s part of her legacy.”

A few days before the racist mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, Pritchett sat down with her mother for one of their last conversations.

“We sat and talked,” Pritchett said. “Her last conversation is that — she wanted to do her windows.”

A few days later, Young’s life was taken while shopping for groceries.

“When something like that happens, you’re rocked, and for a moment you have distrust for everybody,” Pritchett said.

For weeks, Pritchett feared seeing people at a stop light. She feared for her two children going to work and feared every time she heard about more threats.

“After May 14, I would drive in my car and look to the side, and if I saw someone, I would be afraid,” Prichett explained. “What Eight Days of Hope has done for me is restored trust. A trust in people who are a different color than me.”

Eight Days of Hope announced their plan to visit Buffalo’s Fillmore District on May 13. After hearing what happened the very next day, they wanted to help the community heal any way they could.

“We as a community can’t ignore what happened that day,” said Steve Tybor, CEO and Founder of Eight Days of Hope. “We can’t let that day define what this community is about.”

Eighteen windows replaced. A fresh coat of paint and some new furniture. Dozens of volunteers helped fulfill Ms. Pearl Young’s final wish for her family to enjoy.

“I’m going to be honest, in these young men — and to see them and not to feel fear, that’s a blessing,” Pritchett added. “This has been my goal for my mom, is to tell her story, and I know I’ve said it once, but I refuse to let May 14 and two minutes and three seconds be her story. It’s so much more.”

Pritchett wanted News 4 to share her full interview, describing the importance faith and love had on her mother’s legacy. You can watch the interview here: