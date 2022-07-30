BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong.

Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and other essential items were distributed during this event. It was all in the name of providing a helping hand to a community that is still in mourning.

We have to do something together, we have to stop this hate. We are a family. And if we don’t start caring about each other, caring about ourselves so we can care about others, we’re lost,” said Judy Martin, an organizer from Cleveland.

The recently reopened Tops on Jefferson is still the only food market open in the area, so the caravan provided another source for essential items for people who desperately need it.