BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday is the last day to donate to the 5/14 Survivors Fund, which was established following the mass shooting in Buffalo where 10 people were killed and three were injured.
According to the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page, more than $5 million has been donated.
Donations can be made online until 6 p.m. and any checks will need to reach the office of the National Compassion Fund today.
To donate, click or tap here.
