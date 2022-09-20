BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday is the last day to donate to the 5/14 Survivors Fund, which was established following the mass shooting in Buffalo where 10 people were killed and three were injured.

According to the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page, more than $5 million has been donated.

Donations can be made online until 6 p.m. and any checks will need to reach the office of the National Compassion Fund today.

To donate, click or tap here.