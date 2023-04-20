BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In remembrance of the victims of the Tops mass shooting, events are taking place in Buffalo from Thursday through Saturday.

The educational conference is called “Pursuit of tRuth,” named for shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, the 86-year-old mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

A full schedule of events happening at Buffalo State University and the Buffalo History Museum can be found here.

