BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pearl Young’s family and friends sang, shared stories and remembered her at her funeral on Wednesday.

The family called it a celebration of life, and the mood wasn’t sad. Instead, people chose to rejoice in the wonderful life she lived.

Her loved ones said she was a genuinely kind woman who loved to talk to everyone.

“Just a kind woman of God that just loved people, loved children, loved the world, just loved everybody,” said Aeisha Robertson.

She was a devoted member of Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ where she taught Sunday School for 40 years.

Former students and family said she knew what each child liked to eat for breakfast and brought food for them every Sunday.

“Loved children, accepted any child it didn’t even have to be her child, any child. Always wanted to speak positivity into children so they could grow up to know right from wrong and know morals,” Robertson said.

Young was also a substitute teacher at the Emerson School of Hospitality and worked the election polls.

Young’s best friend of decades shared more insight into May 14, Young’s final morning.

The two went to a prayer breakfast together. She said she’ll always remember that day as one of the best and a great last memory with her friend.

After the breakfast, the friend dropped Young off at Tops, almost going in herself also.

She said Young didn’t even make it into the store before she was killed.

The friend said at first she felt survivor’s guilt, but realized God had a plan.

She said she’ll meet Young again one day with the Lord.

Even others who didn’t know her well said they’ll remember her fondly.

“Every time I saw her she was always happy, she was always willing to help somebody else, she was always willing to give God glory and give God praise,” said Louis Rouse, pastor of Restoration Temple Church of God in Christ.

Pearl Young will certainly never be forgotten but she will be missed, especially in the front row at church every Sunday.

