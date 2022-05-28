BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While in Buffalo Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets location, where a white supremacist mass shooting took place just two weeks ago.

Earlier in the day, the vice president and second gentleman attended the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, one of 10 victims killed in the attack.

Harris' visit to the supermarket can be viewed above.