BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff John Garcia will be joined by numerous officials Thursday to announce a “significant public safety measure” in light of last month’s mass shooting.
Sheriff Garcia announced a team of law enforcement professionals will form a Behavioral Threat Assessment Team to combat domestic terror and other threats. He called the unit a “central clearinghouse of information.”
This is a developing story, check back for updates
