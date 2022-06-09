BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff John Garcia will be joined by numerous officials Thursday to announce a “significant public safety measure” in light of last month’s mass shooting.

Sheriff Garcia announced a team of law enforcement professionals will form a Behavioral Threat Assessment Team to combat domestic terror and other threats. He called the unit a “central clearinghouse of information.”

