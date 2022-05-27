BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Buffalo this weekend to visit with families affected by the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting.
Harris is expected to attend the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, which will be presided by famed civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton.
Her visit follows President Biden’s trip to Buffalo last Tuesday, which was the first visit by a sitting president since 2013. Biden spent time at the shooting memorial outside Tops of Jefferson Avenue, met with families at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, and spoke out against white supremacy in a speech.
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also be in attendance on the trip.
This is a breaking news story, check back for more info.
Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting
- VP Kamala Harris to visit Buffalo this weekend for shooting victim’s funeral
- Last hospitalized victim of Buffalo mass shooting released
- Hope Rises: How Feedmore and Highmark are helping those affected by the Buffalo mass shooting
- “This is a matter of life and death”: Organization hosts monthly meeting to combat gun crime
- Source: Retired federal agent may have had prior knowledge of Tops shooting
* * *
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.