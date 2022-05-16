BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nationally renowned attorney Ben Crump is in Buffalo on Monday, alongside co-counsel Terry Connors and Ken Abbarno. They, with the family of 86-year-old mass shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, are holding a conference to address the attack.

The conference is taking place at Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. You can watch it in the video player above.

Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting

