BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today, Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer who was killed in the Jefferson Avenue mass shooting, will be laid to rest.

Salter’s funeral will take place at The Chapel at Crosspoint in Getzville. At the time of his death, Salter was working as a security guard at the Tops store where the mass shooting took place.

Police tell us Salter fired at the gunman multiple times, but the gunman was wearing a tactical helmet and a bulletproof vest.

“We are going to see him off for his family with every honor this police department and the city can give him,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Salter’s funeral will begin at Noon. It will be streamed on this page in the video player above.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.