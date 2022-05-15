BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the mass shooting at Tops Markets Saturday, Western New Yorkers and those outside the area are looking for ways to help the Buffalo community.

Below are some of the places people are donating. This list will be updated as more organizations are confirmed.

GoFundMe

FeedMore WNY

FeedMore was born from the merger of Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels for WNY.

Buffalo Community Fridge

A volunteer-led network of community fridges dedicated to giving Buffalo communities access to fresh and healthy food.