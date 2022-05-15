BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the mass shooting at Tops Markets Saturday, Western New Yorkers and those outside the area are looking for ways to help the Buffalo community.
Below are some of the places people are donating. This list will be updated as more organizations are confirmed.
GoFundMe
- Verified fundraisers — people who organized each fund in parentheses:
- Victims of Shooting at Tops Buffalo NY (Buffalo resident Joni Falk)
- the families of the victims of Buffalo shooting (OnCore Golf CEO Keith Blakely)
- Buffalo Memorial (Reporters Ron Insana and Luke Russert)
- Buffalo Mass Shooting Help The Families Fund (Board of VictimsFirst.org)
- Buffalo Tragedy Donate to victims families (Esra’a Taha of Buffalo Skincare and Beauty)
FeedMore WNY
FeedMore was born from the merger of Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels for WNY.
- Accepting food donations at 91 Holt St.
- Donate at this link.
Buffalo Community Fridge
A volunteer-led network of community fridges dedicated to giving Buffalo communities access to fresh and healthy food.
- Accepting food donations at 257 E. Ferry St.
- milk
- eggs
- cheese
- baby food and formula
- juice
- water
- labeled cooked meats
- No longer accepting monetary donations at this time
- Included a list of other organizations accepting donations
- Inquiries: BuffaloCommunityFridge@gmail.com
