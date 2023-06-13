BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 5/14 Memorial Commission held its first of three public meetings Tuesday night. These meetings let community members share what they want to see in a living memorial to honor the victims and survivors of the Tops mass shooting.

Many say they want this memorial to be in the cold springs neighborhood, and they want it to serve as an educational tool for generations to come.

“This is our community. This is our backyard. We have a responsibility to do this right and to get this right the first time around,” Mo Sumbundu, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s liaison to the 5/14 Commission, said during the meeting.

Community members, political figures, and survivors of the mass shooting gathered just down the street from that Tops at the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Learning Center for the two-hour meeting.

More than a year after the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Ave., the 5/14 Memorial Commission is working with neighbors to create the best remembrance for our neighbors lost and hurt by the tragedy.

“This is not an easy thing to heal from, I don’t know that I ever will, but being able to come here and engage with Zeneta, other survivors, the families, the community and even our political representatives is really important for me to feel like we are doing something about this,” Fragrance Harris Stanfield, Tops mass shooting survivor and commission member, told News 4.

Community members say there should be a physical structure to educate the public, so something like this never happens again.

“I would like to see quotations on the monument from some of our greatest leaders,” Dr. Eva Doyle said.

Others mentioned holding essay contests, gifting scholarships and hosting a day of service.

“We have a responsibility to keep that spirit alive and make sure we are getting together regularly to support homeowners locally by painting, cleaning and greening, planting,” India Walton, community activist, said.

Others requested Buffalo-based artists and architects be involved in the design of the memorial. Some said it is important to show the history of what happened on May 14 and why it happened, including a brief history about Buffalo’s East Side.

“For me it is very important that we teach our community, we teach everyone about the history of Black people in this country and the history about the people who were stolen from us that day,” Zeneta Everhart, mother of Zaire Goodman and commission member, added.

The commission is holding two additional hearings on July 18 and August 15. There is also a digital survey to gather thoughts and suggestions on the commission’s website. The survey closes in July.