BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Saturday’s mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, a spokesperson from Wegmans Food Markets has confirmed all Wegmans locations will close at 9 p.m.

“As our community absorbs the tragic event that has happened today, we do the same at Wegmans,” the statement said. “All of our Buffalo Stores will be closing at 9 pm tonight in order to give our employees an opportunity to process this heartbreaking event with their families. We will reopen all stores at 6 am tomorrow.”