BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans Food Markets has announced a $400,000 donation to two funds established to support the victims, their families and the community affected by the May 14 white supremacist shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

“We believe healing and change require everyone’s commitment to being a positive force for unity,” Wegmans said in a statement. “Our people & our beloved Buffalo community have stepped up in incredible ways. To continue this support, we’re donating $400,000 from the Wegman Family Charitable Foundation.”

The company said the donation will go to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor Fund and the Buffalo Stronger Together Fund.

West Herr recently announced a $300,000 donation as well. A list of additional companies and charities that have donated to the community can be seen at this link.

For those wishing to donate, a list of places accepting donations is available here.