BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr Automotive Group is donating $300,000 to help the families of those affected by Saturday’s tragic Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets mass shooting.

The company is having People Inc. distribute the money for grief counseling and related expenses to these families at Buffalo City Hall. A distribution date has not been announced.

“All of us at West Herr are truly heartbroken by the senseless act of violence that took place yesterday in the City of Buffalo,” West Herr said. “With 2,682 employees with hearts full of compassion, the West Herr Automotive Group is committed to offering our help and support through a $300,000 donation for grief counseling and related expenses to the families affected by this tragedy.”

“We offer our heartfelt prayers to all the families impacted and we hope in some small way that this support will help them through the grieving process.”