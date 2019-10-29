Buffalo T-shirt printing shop holding contest for $1,000 worth of custom tees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Do you have a design you need to put on some tees?

Elmwood Avenue-based custom T-shirt shop Pasteurized Tees is hosting a contest on social media for a prize package worth over $1,000.

Anyone can enter, and the public will be invited to vote on their favorite design.

This is the first year for the contest, manager Jill Hart said.

“We wanted to get the word out about our shop,” she said. “We do screen printing and custom work- we wanted to share that we can do larger orders of custom tees.”

The winner will receive 40 short sleeve American Apparel T-shirts, 20 long sleeve American Apparel T-shirts, and 12 Bella Canvas hoodies, all with the winning design.

Entries are due Nov. 1. You can enter by emailing order@pasteurizedtees.com with the heading “contest entry”.

Our contest, our Rules: We’ve extended the contest entry date until the end of the month for all those contacting us… Posted by Pasteurized Tees-Custom T-Shirts Buffalo, NY on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Here are some examples of T-shirts Pasteurized Tees has made for local businesses and for general purchases ( all courtesy Pasteurized Tees Facebook).