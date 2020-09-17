Buffalo Teachers Federation accuses Buffalo School District of a “school safety cover-up”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Teachers’ Federation is accusing the school district of a “school safety coverup”.

The union claims district officials are trying to keep the public from having access to information about health and safety conditions in classrooms during the pandemic.

Now, it’s asking members to fill out a form detailing safety measures in their schools.

Buffalo Public Schools calls this move “improper and unethical”- and says the district has addressed every issue brought forth by teachers.