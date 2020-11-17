Buffalo Teachers Federation asks school district for more information on teachers, staff who test positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling on the Buffalo School District to give teachers and staff information relating to staff who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the union, last week instances were reported at four schools in the district, in addition to those already reported at School 45 and School 33.

“In these difficult and stressful time, the district continues to cause increased stress and distrust,” BTF president Philip Rumore said. “It has refused to even respond to the concerns of its staff. It apparently doesn’t care.”

News 4 reached out to the school district for comment and are waiting to hear back.