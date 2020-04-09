1  of  3
Coronavirus
New COVID-19 hospitalization rate reaches lowest point since mid-March as daily death toll reaches new high See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo teen charged in Wednesday night shooting on Madison Street

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have arrested a Buffalo teen in connection with an apparent targeted shooting in the 300 block of Madison Street Wednesday night.

Sevehn Venable, 18, of Buffalo, is charged with first degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police reports, a male victim arrived at ECMC just after 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim is 20 years old and is listed in serious condition.

Officers who responded to the shooting call were able to detain a suspect shortly after the incident occurred and recovered a gun at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss