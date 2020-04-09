Buffalo teen charged in Wednesday night shooting on Madison Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have arrested a Buffalo teen in connection with an apparent targeted shooting in the 300 block of Madison Street Wednesday night.

Sevehn Venable, 18, of Buffalo, is charged with first degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police reports, a male victim arrived at ECMC just after 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim is 20 years old and is listed in serious condition.

Officers who responded to the shooting call were able to detain a suspect shortly after the incident occurred and recovered a gun at the scene.