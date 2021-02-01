Buffalo teen charged with driving stolen car in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo teen is facing charges after being stopped driving a stolen car by Amherst Police.

Tyrell Patterson-Scott, 18, is charged with third degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and third degree criminal possession of stolen property.

According to Amherst Police reports, an APD detective spotted a vehicle on I-290 which had been reported stolen.

Amherst Police stopped the vehicle on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Amherst and took the driver, Patterson-Scott, into custody.

According to APD, this is his sixth arrest in Erie County since Sept. 2020 for vehicle theft-related charges.