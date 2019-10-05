Bishop Timon graduate dies in head-on crash in Sardinia

TOWN OF SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Buffalo teen.

Photo Courtesy of Bishop Timon High School

18-year-old Cameron Velasquez, died after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer Friday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers say Velasquez, who was driving north in a 2006 Jeep, crossed into the southbound lane and struck the tractor-trailer head-on and died at the scene.

Velasquez was a recent graduate of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School issued a news statement Saturday:

The Timon Community is mourning the loss of one of our graduates of the Class of 2019. Cameron Velasquez, a freshman at Alfred State, was driving home yesterday when he was involved in a head-on accident. Please join us in prayer for Cam and his family, as well as for our students and recent grads, who have now lost two friends and classmates over the last 3 1/2 months. We will hold a prayer service for Cam Velasquez ’19 on Monday at 8 a.m. in the school gym. Friends and classmates are encouraged to attend.