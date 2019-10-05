Bishop Timon graduate dies in head-on crash in Sardinia

News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Buffalo teen.

Photo Courtesy of Bishop Timon High School

18-year-old Cameron Velasquez, died after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer Friday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers say Velasquez, who was driving north in a 2006 Jeep, crossed into the southbound lane and struck the tractor-trailer head-on and died at the scene.

Velasquez was a recent graduate of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School issued a news statement Saturday:

The Timon Community is mourning the loss of one of our graduates of the Class of 2019. Cameron Velasquez, a freshman at Alfred State, was driving home yesterday when he was involved in a head-on accident. Please join us in prayer for Cam and his family, as well as for our students and recent grads, who have now lost two friends and classmates over the last 3 1/2 months. We will hold a prayer service for Cam Velasquez ’19 on Monday at 8 a.m. in the school gym. Friends and classmates are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss