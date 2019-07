ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– If you were wondering where all the old turf went, look no further.

You can actually get your hands on some of the field at New Era for a small price.

The Buffalo Turf Company is selling endzone, field, and sideline turf on their website.

So for as little as $30 you can get your hands on some of the gridiron the Bills and their opponents poured their blood, sweat, and tears into for several seasons.