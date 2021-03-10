Buffalo Underdogs will hold a movie night at the Transit Drive-In to raise money for 37 dogs coming into Buffalo

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local dog rescue group is hosting a fundraiser event this Thursday (March 11) at the Transit Drive-In, with a special screening of “Homeward Bound”- the classic tale of three pets trying to find their way home.

The event, put on by Buffalo Underdogs Rescue, will raise money for care and vet bills for 37 dogs coming into Buffalo this weekend to eventually find homes of their own.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the dog- and family-friendly event. The movie will start around 7 p.m.

The price is $25 per car, and tickets must be purchased ahead of the event.

A 50/50 drawing and a basket raffle will be held.

Click here for more information on Buffalo Underdogs.