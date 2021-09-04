Buffalo Wing Festival is off to a tasty start at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands of wing lovers stopped by Highmark Stadium Saturday for the 20th annual Buffalo Wing Festival. The festival took a year off because of the pandemic, but it’s back and at a new location at Highmark Stadium.

“This is our first time at the wing fest. I’m excited to eat some wings and go out on the field and just have a good time,” Lucas Bunt who attended the festival. “It’s great, a little nerve wrecking to be so close to so many people but we’re outside so hopefully it’s good and hopefully we get some good wings.”

Festival goers have more than 20 restaurants to choose from at this year’s Buffalo Wing Festival.

The 20th annual Buffalo Wing Fest is in full swing! New location this year at Highmark Stadium.@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Vfdz3nnK73 — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) September 4, 2021

“I’m enjoying myself. I haven’t been to a chicken wing fest in about 10 years so I’m really having a good time,” said Tashika Thomas. “I’m here visiting my son and his girlfriend were just out here having some family fun eating some chicken wings and getting our mouth hot.”

The festival in previous years was held at Sahlen Field, but people say they’re a fan of the new spot saying it’s spacious.

“Here it’s just different. You know it’s a little more room, it’s spread out, it’s just really nice,” said Jake Cooper, who was finishing up his 16th wing.

“I do like it because I got to experience being on the field. Go Bills! We’re going to the bowl! Said Carl Samuel.

A look at the 20th Buffalo @Wingfest at Highmark Stadium 🍗



I’ll have a LIVE report at 6 on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ZkOiuF1ICk — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) September 4, 2021

Organizers estimate that twenty tons of wings will be used during the two-day festival, which is keeping the vendors busy serving them up to folks with some big appetites.

“It feels amazing, last year I know got canceled. The year before we couldn’t make it, but in general it’s just nice to see people out having fun and enjoying wings, enjoying our wings, and we’re just having a good time,” said Casey Dohme, who owns The Blind Rhino restaurant based in Connecticut.

For ticket information and times for this year’s Buffalo Wing Festival click here.