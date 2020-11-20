Buffalo woman charged in fatal Thursday night stabbing

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman has been charged in a Thursday night fatal stabbing.

Charrinda Gray, 45, of Buffalo, is charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, police respondedf to a stabbing call at a Heward Avenue residence around 8 p.m. Thursday, where the victim was found with stab wounds to the abdomen and buttocks.

He later died from his injuries at ECMC.

Gray was remanded without bail and is scheduled to return on Npv. 25.

If convicted on all charges she faces up to 25 years in prison.