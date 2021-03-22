Buffalo woman charged with stealing unemployment benefits, accused of using the money for plastic surgery

(WIVB) – A Buffalo woman is facing federal charges after being accused of stealing unemployment benefits and using the money for plastic surgery, among other expenses.

Shaneesha White, 25, is charged with theft of government funds, fraud associated with disaster relief, and wire fraud.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in October, the U.S. Department of Labor received information from the NYS Department of Labor that a federal prisoner was illegally receiving NYS unemployment insurance benefit payments.

An investigation found that the IP address associated with the claim was also associated with multiple other claims, including White.

According to the criminal complaint charging White, a total of $48,833.15 was deposited onto Key Bank debit cards that she controlled.

The complaint says that White used the benefits to pay for a trip to Florida, cosmetic surgery, footwear, and cosmetics.

White made an initial appearance in court on Monday.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.