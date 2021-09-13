Buffalo woman facing felony assault charges, accused of pepper-spraying medical office employee who asked her to put a mask on

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 27-year-old Buffalo woman is facing felony assault charges, accused of pepper spraying an employee at a Buffalo medical office after she was asked to put a mask on.

Deshawna A. Taylor was arraigned Sunday morning, charged with second degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of noxious material.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Taylor is accused of pepper spraying the employee at a medical office on Main Street near Humboldt Parkway on Aug. 31, in the presence of a child.

The victim received medical treatment for her eyes. A no-contact order of protection has been issued on her behalf. Taylor has also been ordered to stay away from the medical office.

Taylor has been released and is due back on Sept. 27 for a felony hearing. If convicted of all charges, she faces up to seven years in prison.