SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was killed in a crash in Erie, Pennsylvania last week.

Erie CBS affiliate WSEE say Mary Howard, 18, was trying to cross a road in Summit Township when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 23-year-old man.

According to investigators, “Howard crossed four lanes of traffic,” before she was struck, WSEE reports.

She died at the scene.