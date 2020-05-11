Buffalo woman honored with car parade on her 107th birthday

(WIVB) – A Buffalo centenarian turned 107 on Sunday- and she was celebrated with a birthday parade.

Brooksie McCutcheon, known to many as Nell, was born in Tennessee in 1913. She was a housekeeper and a field worker before moving to Detroit, where her cleaning skills earned her a job in the Detroit Lions’ fieldhouse.

That’s where she met Ralph Wilson, who brought her to Buffalo as his housekeeper.

McCutcheon married and had five children.

“She’s the last of all her siblings- her whole generation,” McCutcheon’s daughter Liz Colston said. “She has seen grandkids, great-grandkids- I’m her last child left. So she has seen a lot.”

McCutcheon enjoys fishing, desserts, and traveling.