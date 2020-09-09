Buffalo woman receiving new sentence after 21 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) A Buffalo woman who has spent decades behind bars is expected to be released from prison and given a new sentence.



Patrice Smith has served 21 years for murder after she strangled Reverend Robert Robinson, in 1998.

Smith was a teenager when it happened and claims she was under “extreme emotional disturbance” because of sexual abuse she endured from Robinson.



She’s receiving a new sentence later this month because of a new state law that reduces sentences for survivors of domestic abuse.