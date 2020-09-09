Buffalo woman receiving new sentence after 21 years in prison

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) A Buffalo woman who has spent decades behind bars is expected to be released from prison and given a new sentence.

Patrice Smith has served 21 years for murder after she strangled Reverend Robert Robinson, in 1998.
Smith was a teenager when it happened and claims she was under “extreme emotional disturbance” because of sexual abuse she endured from Robinson.

She’s receiving a new sentence later this month because of a new state law that reduces sentences for survivors of domestic abuse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss