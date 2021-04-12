Buffalo woman sentenced to six months in prison for Military Road crash that killed a pedestrian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman has been sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to a vehicular manslaughter charge.

Tiffany M. Allen, 44, will also face five years of probation under the sentence.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Allen was driving under the influence of alcohol on Military Road in Dec. 2019 when she hit a pedestrian near Skillen Street.

The victim, 51-year-old Jeffrey T. Chilson, was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Allen pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter in Nov. 2020.